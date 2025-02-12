10 Ibadan Poly Students Hospitalised After Inhaling Gaseous Substance

Share

Ten students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, have been hospitalised, following their collapse after they inhaled some gaseous substance.

The students who are from the Science Laboratory and Technology Department of the institution were evacuated and transferred to Ring Road State Hospital and the University College Hospital (UCH) following the incident.

The affected students were said to have sat in their lecture hall after a course test had been conducted when a fight reportedly broke out between two students.

While others attempted to intervene, an unknown choking substance was released into the air, allegedly sprayed by one of the students. This led to several students collapsing, while some went unconscious.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday, urged the management of the institution to investigate the incident.

Share

Please follow and like us: