10 hottest Nigerian female footballers

The Super Falcons of Nigeria team boasts some of the most beautiful female athletes in Africa in addition to being the continental giants. The Super Falcons of Nigeria are widely regarded as one of the most successful national teams in Africa and winning a record 11 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations titles, with their most recent title in 2018, after they defeated the Banyana Banyana team of South Africa in the final. The Falcons are also the only women’s national team from the Confederation of African Football to have reached the quarterfinals in both the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Football at the Summer Olympics. In addition to being Africa’s number one team in women’s football, the Falcons also boast an array of beautiful players plying their trade both domestically and internationally.

Ajibade Rasheedat

‘RASH’ as she’s fondly called is already a household name in Nigerian football. The talented striker is a regular for her club side in Spain, having established herself as one of the best young talents in the league. Rasheedat’s trademark blue tint is more than a style, a brand that continues to be a mainstay as well as an inspiration for aspiring young female football talents in Nigeria. Just like her talents, she’s as pretty as she is off the pitch – a beautiful blend of simplicity and humility.

Roosa Ariyo

Born in Finland to a Nigerian father and Finnish mother, Ariyo made her debut for the Super Falcons in 2021. She currently plies her trade for Finnish side – KuPS, having appeared for Real Betis as well as a host of club sides in her birth country.

Ifeoma Onumonu

Onumonu has represented Nigeria women’s national team since 2021 and it’s not hard to see why she is quite the charmer off and on the pitch. Playing as a forward for her French side, Montpellier HSC, the gorgeous Super Falcons star has been giving off some serious Paris Fashion week vibes courtesy of her towering physique, opting for little or no make-up while showing off her natural glow.

Ordega Francisca

Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega is one of the veterans of the women’s national team known for her skill, versatility and class on the ball. Ordega is one of the most talented players of the Falcons squad having starred for the team during their spell of success in the last decade. She’s also one of the most active Super Falcons stars on social media, a serial winner and also one of the most respected female athletes in Nigeria.

Patricia George

The American-born Nigerian footballer made her debut for the Super Falcons in 2021, but caught the eye of many due to her attractive look. Patricia has always caught the attention of Super Falcons supporters when she’s in action and when she’s not having stunned everytime on her favourite braid hairstyle. In addition to her cute looks, she’s also great on the dance-floor.

Ashleigh Plumptre

Plumptre chose to represent Nigeria in 2022 due to her Grandfather being Nigerian. The Al-Ittihad centre back became an instant sweetheart of the Super Falcons team having impressed on her full debut against Ivory Coast in the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nation (AWCON) qualifier. Plumptre has impressed occasionally with her style and her cheerful personality, winning the hearts of many Nigerians after her selfless displays whenever she is in action for the Falcons despite only recently joining the squad. She has also established herself as one of the core members of the Falcons defensive structure. Adorable as she is lovely, simply put.

Toni Payne

Everton FC star Toni Payne made her senior debut for the Super Falcons in 2021 and has since caught the eye of football fans in Nigeria, not just because of her business on the pitch but also because she continues to bring the sauce on her social media. Payne is one of the fittest and sexiest female athletes in Nigeria going by the amount of engagements she gets when she decides to show off her beautiful petit physique.

Asisat Oshoala

You already know Africa’s football queen without the shadow a doubt would make the list. Oshoala is just a pure work of art both on and off the pitch. Everything about the Bay FC star is just hits and no misses. From her classy fashion sense to her unique variety of style when and how she pleases, it just seems effortless. Just as she scores screamers, everything about Oshoala screams ‘sexy’ as well. The six-time African women’s player of the year is already up and running for the season with her club side, after an injury setback at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in 2022.

Onyinyechi Salome Zogg

Onyinyechi is widely regarded as the most beautiful face of the Super Falcons stars and it’s not hard to see why. From her infectious smile to her sensational simplicity, she’s one of the stars of the team, the fans want to always watch when the Super Falcons have a game. Born in Switzerland to a Swiss father and a Nigerian mother, Onyinye’s beauty has a natural and alluring appeal with dimples to gush about. We just can’t stop thanking the heavens for the amount of beauty the Super Falcons squad is truly blessed with.

Michelle Alozie

Michelle Alozie is unarguably the ‘sexiest’ Super Falcons star. The 25-year-old forward only debuted for the senior national team in 2021 and has become a regular member of the squad. Her elegant physique always gives more than most of the time when she chooses to flaunt her hot body. Many might not see the ‘melanin dripping’ when she’s in action, but the minute she’s out of her kits, she always stuns and understands the assignment whether she’s sun-kissed or basking in the autumn season.

