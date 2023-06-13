10 Facts You May Not Know About Godswill Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio, the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the former Akwa Ibom State Governor on Tuesday emerged as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Ahmed Lawan, the immediate past Senate President of the 9th Assembly.

Here are 10 things you might not know about Godswill Akpabio.

1. Godswill Akpabio is a Nigerian lawyer and politician who served as minister for Niger Delta Affairs from 2019 to 2022.

2. He resigned on May 11, 2022, following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest in the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC). 3. Akpabio had a brief stint as a teacher and as an associate partner with Paul Usoro and Co. a law firm in Nigeria. 4. In 2002, he was appointed Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources by the then Governor Obong Victor Attah in Akwa Ibom State. 5. In 2015, he contested and won the Senate seat of the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). 6. Akpabio was nominated for the position of Senate Minority Leader by the South-South caucus of the PDP. 7. In August 2018, he resigned as the Senate Minority Leader, after he had announced his defection to the APC. 8. He was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on accusations that he diverted over 100 billion Naira from the Akwa Ibom State account during his time as governor (2007-2015).

9. In May 2020, Akpabio was summoned by members of the House of Representatives over the misappropriation of 40 billion Naira.

10. The Senator lost his father early in life and was raised by his mother.