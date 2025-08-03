10 Entrepreneurs Win NSIA’s Innovation Prize For Investment

Ten Nigerian entrepreneurs have emerged as winners of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority’s (NSIA) third edition of the Prize for Innovation (NPI), securing a combined $285,000 (about ₦456 million) in investment.

The funding is targeted at advancing projects in three key sectors: education, agriculture, and health.

The NPI Series 3 attracted over 5,000 entries and followed a four-stage competition process. The top 10 finalists, selected over the weekend in Abuja, will receive an all-expenses-paid five-week in-person training at Draper University in Silicon Valley, United States, where they’ll also have the opportunity to pitch to angel investors and gain global exposure.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, encouraged Nigerian youths to embrace innovation, assuring them of government support.

“The President and his team recognize that 65% of the population is under 30. By 2050, Africa will be the global growth hub. Innovation is where the future lies, and our youth must be empowered to drive it,” Edun said.

He applauded the focus areas, healthcare, education, and agriculture describing them as critical for national development.

“We need new ideas and methods, especially in agriculture. Our productivity is still low, and we must catch up with the rest of the world,” he added.

NSIA Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, explained that the $285,000 investment is largely equity-based, with minimal grant components.

“This prize is primarily an equity investment platform for NSIA to identify and fund the best three ideas. Out of the $285,000, NSIA is contributing $225,000, Cascador $45,000, and the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Health and Value Chain (PIVAC) is adding $15,000,” Umar-Sadiq said.

He announced that, inspired by the success of the initiative, the United States and Japan are collaborating to launch an Impact Innovation Fund. This fund will provide long-term, local-currency capital to scale up promising ideas.

“The U.S. and Japanese embassies have been critical partners. The U.S. Embassy linked us with entrepreneurial support networks and labor in the U.S., while the Japanese Embassy is committing $14 million in grants. We’re starting with a $28 million pool for disbursing growth capital to visionary Nigerian entrepreneurs,” he revealed.

Also speaking, Mr. Joseph Giblin, Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, expressed his admiration for the finalists’ ideas and reaffirmed U.S. support.

“I’m impressed by the young innovators here. They’re tackling global problems, especially in agriculture and healthcare. Innovation drives progress, and we’re proud to support it here in Nigeria,” Giblin said.