10 Dead After Tourist Boats Capsize In China

Share

At least 10 people have died and 70 hospitalized after strong winds caused four tourist boats to capsize in southwestern China.

Sudden strong winds caused the boats to capsize in a river in Qianxi city in Guizhou on Sunday, leading 84 people to fall into the water, according to state media reports.

The death toll jumped from nine after the body of one missing person was found yesterday, reports the BBC.

The incident occurred as China celebrated the tail end of its week-long May Day holiday, a peak season for travel.

Share