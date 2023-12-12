10 Dead, 7 Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Ten people on Tuesday died, while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred at the Kara turning axis of the highway in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Okpe disclosed that the accident involved a Toyota Haice Bus with registration number, FKY898YF and an unmarked Iveco truck.

She said 18 male adults were involved in the accident while the injured victims were taken to Famobis hospital and the corpses had been deposited at Idera morgue, Sagamu.

“The suspected cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control and the bus rammed into the tipper that was about to negotiate the turning”, Okpe said.

She said the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga who described the accident as avoidable advised motorists to endeavour to take a 15-minute rest for every four hours drive “because fatigue has been a major cause of road traffic crash”.