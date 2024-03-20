10 Dead, 48 Injured In Abuja-Kaduna Highway Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has confirmed the death of ten passengers in an accident involving a DAF trailer on the Abuja-Kaduna road.

The FRSC spokesman, Jonas Agwu, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that excessive speed, overloading, and exhaustion were the causes of the Monday incident.

According to him, “The driver lost control of the wheels and crashed into a ditch at about 10:30hrs with all the 172 male passengers aboard the trailer.”

Mr. Agwu also stated that ten of the passengers lost their lives and forty-eight were injured. He added that the patients were taken to St. Anthony and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua hospitals in Kaduna by the FRSC rescue squad.

The statement clarified that FRSC Operatives are working to follow up with hospitalized injured victims to make sure they receive the care they require.

To reduce accidents on the nation’s highways, Corps Marshal Dauda Ali-Biu instructed all sector commanders to boost nationwide enforcement and advocacy efforts against speeding, overloading, and irresponsible driving.

He further ordered the commanders to immediately begin result-oriented patrol operations with mobile courts throughout crucial corridors and warned trailer drivers not to transport people on top of cargo in their cars.