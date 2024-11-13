10 Dead, 1 Injured In Jigawa Auto Crash

Share

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed that 10 persons died in an accident that occurred at Yanfari Village in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesperson, Mr Lawal Shiisu, who made this known in a statement yesterday, in Dutse, said that a Toyota Hummer bus, with registration number: HDJ 631 YDD, conveying 11 passengers from Kano to Hadejia, hit a parked truck, with registration number: RGN 180 ZC and somersaulted.

He said that the driver of the bus, along with nine passengers, died on the spot. “A police patrol team attached to Taura division raced to the scene and evacuated the corpses to Hadejia General Hospital for medical examinations.

“The doctor on call certified all the 10 passengers dead, while one passenger was admitted at Majia Primary Health Care Centre and he is responding to treatment,” the police spokesperson said.

