10 Arrested Over Kidnap, Murder In Anambra

The Anambra Police Command has arrested ten persons over the kidnap and murder of a young man in Nimo Njikoka, Local Government Area.

Recall that the Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu along with officers and men of the Command discovered a lifeless body in a bush at Nimo two days ago and it is being suspected that he was murdered by kidnappers.

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga the operatives of the Rapid Response Squard Awkuzu arrested the ten suspects over the incident and they are already being interrogated.

“Police Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu on 28th June 2025 arrested ten (10) suspects over an ongoing investigation of a recovered lifeless body of an alleged kidnapped victim near a piggery farm at Nimo on 23rd June, 2025.”

“While the suspects are still undergoing interrogation over the incident, the Operatives are ready to proceed to the next line of action after processing the information as directed by CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command”he said.