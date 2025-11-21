1 Officer Killed As Police Foil Kidnap Attempt In FCT, Neutralise 2 Assailants

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Po- lice Command said it has successfully foiled a kidnap attempt in Guto Village, a community in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, issued yesterday in Abuja said the kidnap attempt was foiled in the early hours of yesterday.

She said the command received a distress call at approximately 1:10 a.m. that suspected armed attackers, numbering about 30, had invaded the community in an attempt to abduct a resident and his family.

“Responding swiftly, the Bwari Division’s Surveillance Team, in conjunction with the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Special Intervention Squad (SIS), mobilised to the scene. “Upon sighting the police team, the attackers opened fire and the officers responded with superior firepower, engaging the attackers in a heated gun duel.

“In the ensuing firefight, the police team neutralised two of the assailants, while the remainder fled into the surrounding bushes and mountains for safety.

“Tragically, one police officer sustained a fatal gunshot injury during the exchange and was rushed to Bwari General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” she said.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Miller Dantawaye, had deployed additional personnel to the affected community to strengthen security in the area.

Adeh said the CP had also, ordered a detailed investigation into the matter to ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended. The Police spokesperson said normalcy had been restored in the community.