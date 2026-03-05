1 Killed As Security Operatives Foil Abduction In Kano

Security operatives have foiled an abduction attempt in Rantan Village, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, rescuing two victims while one person lost his life.

This was disclosed in a post shared on X yesterday by security analyst Zagazola Makama. The attack occurred at about 11:30 pm on March 2, following a distress call from a local resident. “About 15 armed hoodlums reportedly invaded the residence of Fulani Bakwai and abducted him along with his neighbour, Mohammed Bello.

“In the course of the attack, the assailants shot Musa Mohammed Bello, 25, in the left leg when he tried to resist,” the source told Makama. Security operatives, working in collaboration with local vigilante members, swiftly mobilised to the scene and pursued the suspects.

The joint team successfully rescued the abducted victims as the assailants fled into nearby bushes. The injured victim was rushed to Tiga General Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

His remains were released to his family for burial. Authorities said normalcy had been restored in the area, and efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects. Investigation into the incident is continuing.