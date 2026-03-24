1 Killed, Another Injured As Explosion Rocks Kwara Community

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected terrorists in Woro Community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, has exploded, killing one person while another person sustained injury. It was learnt that the explosion claimed the life of a commercial driver, while a nursing mother was critically injured.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, who confirmed the incident debunked earlier reports indicating that scores of people died in the incident.

Ojo said that the incident in- volved a driver of a commercial Toyota vehicle and a female passenger; a nursing mother with her young baby He said that the driver died on the spot after stepping on the IED, adding that the woman sustained serious injury.

He, however, said that the baby was unscathed. The police chief said that the security situation in the area has been brought under control. A resident, Dr Abdul Woro, said the device was planted along the road leading into the community and detonated as the vehicle approached.

“They planted the explosive on the road. As soon as the vehicle passed, it went off. The driver died instantly and the woman was badly injured,” he said. The Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi, said the attack happened shortly after 7am, describing it as a calculated act of retaliation by criminal elements.

“The vehicle was carrying two passengers including the driver when the explosion occurred. Sadly, the driver lost his life on the spot due to the impact,” he said.

He disclosed that the injured victim sustained severe wounds, including fractures and a deep head injury, and has been referred to Ilorin for advanced medical care following initial treatment.

Abdullahi linked the incident to recent security operations targeting the logistics network of bandits in the area, particularly the arrest of suspected collaborators and disruption of motorcycle supply chains used by the criminals.

“This is clearly a reaction. We recently arrested one of their major motorcycle suppliers and some of their members and they are not happy about it,” he said.