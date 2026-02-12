1 Killed, 4 Injured As Bandits Launch Fresh Attacks In Zamfara

Armed bandits have carried out coordinated attacks in Maradun and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, leaving one person dead, four injured, and several others abducted. Sources told Zagazola Makama that the first incident occurred on February 10 at about 6 pm, when gunmen stormed Kaya Faru Village in Maradun LGA.

During the attack, the assailants shot and injured Bello Yari and three other residents before retreating to their hideouts. Security operatives responded to the distress call and visited the scene. The injured victims were evacuated to the General Hospital in Talata Mafara, where they are currently receiving treatment.

In a separate attack earlier the same day, at about 1 am, suspected bandits invaded the Sanyawa area of Moriki District in Zurmi LGA. The attackers reportedly shot dead one Lawali Musa and abducted an unspecified number of residents to an unknown destination.

Security forces were swiftly deployed to the area to repel the attackers and restore calm. The body of the deceased was taken to the General Hospital, Moriki, for a post-mortem examination.

A manhunt has been launched to track down the fleeing suspects, with security agencies intensifying efforts to rescue the abducted victims and bring the perpetrators to justice. Zamfara remains one of the states most affected by banditry in the North-West, despite ongoing military and security operations targeting criminal hideouts.