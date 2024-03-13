1 in 4 Patients At LASUTH Has Glaucoma

A Professor of Ophthalmology, Prof. Bola Adekoya, yesterday said one in four patients seen at the Eye Institute of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has glaucoma. Adekoya, a glaucoma specialist and Head, Ophthalmology Department, LASUTH, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos to commemorate World Glaucoma Week. NAN reports that the week is celebrated globally from March 10 to 16 with the 2024 theme, “Uniting for a Glaucoma-Free World”, aiming at bringing communities worldwide to fight glaucoma.

Glaucoma is caused when pressure builds up inside the eye, damaging the optic nerve that connects the eye to the brain. It can cause irreversible blindness if it is not timely treated. Meanwhile, Adekoya noted that glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in Nigeria with a prevalence of 16.7 per cent, second to cataract. According to her, the high prevalence of glaucoma is a public health concern that calls for an increased awareness of early screening, detection, and management.

The specialist emphasised that people of African descent were susceptible to glaucoma, noting that the disease was common among those above 40 years of age. She said: “A lot of patients are not aware they have glaucoma till their eyes are screened because glaucoma is symptomless in the initial stage and people only experience poor vision when the disease has already affected the vision significantly.