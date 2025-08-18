1 In 4 Paternity Tests In Nigeria Still Negative – Smart DNA

One in four paternity tests conducted in Nigeria in the past year came back negative, while immigration-related DNA testing surged.

These were highlighted in the Smart DNA 2025 Annual Report, released in Lagos on Sunday, covering cases between July 2024 and June 2025.

It found that 25 per cent of presumed fathers tested were not the biological parents. The figure is slightly lower than the 27 per cent recorded in 2024, but confirms that one in four cases still ends in exclusion.

Firstborn children were more likely to return negative results. Firstborn sons recorded the highest rate, with 64 per cent unrelated to their presumed fathers.

According to the report, immigration-related DNA testing rose sharply to 13.1 per cent of all cases between July 2024 and June 2025, a trend driven by families seeking documentation for relocation abroad.

“The increase reflects the growing number of dual-citizenship families securing foreign papers for their children, often as ‘second passport’ insurance,” the centre noted.

The report also shows that Nigeria’s paternity exclusion rate remains at 25 per cent, meaning one in four presumed fathers tested are not the biological parents of the children in question. Though slightly lower than the 27 per cent recorded in 2024, the figure underscores the scale of uncertainty in family structures.

Men initiated 88.2 per cent of all tests, compared with 11.8 per cent by women. Men aged 41 and above accounted for 45.5 per cent of cases. Children aged 0 to five years represented 58.6 per cent of those tested.

Lagos remained the centre of DNA testing, making up 69 per cent of all cases. Within Lagos, Lekki led with 20.3 per cent, followed by Yaba with 15.8 per cent. Ajah and Ikorodu each had 10.5 per cent, while Surulere and Ikeja recorded nine per cent each. Testing on the Island rose to 40.6 per cent, while the Mainland fell to 59.4 per cent.

By ethnicity, Yoruba clients accounted for 53 percentile, Igbo 31.3 per cent, and Hausa 1.2 per cent. Smart DNA said the distribution reflected cultural differences in acceptance of testing rather than national demographics.

Most DNA tests were carried out for personal reassurance. The report showed 83.7 per cent were conducted for “peace of mind,” while only 1.4 per cent were court-ordered. Eight out of ten families tested only one child, with boys tested more often than girls.

“These findings are not just about science; they reflect trust, relationships, and the realities families face today,” said Elizabeth Digia, Operations Manager at Smart DNA.

The report called for legal reforms on paternity fraud, inclusion of DNA testing in health programmes, and wider education to dispel myths about the process. Smart DNA said its data reflects clients already facing paternity concerns and should not be generalised to the wider population. ————–END