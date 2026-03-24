1 Dead, ASP, 4 Others Injured In Failed Arrest Of Kano Bandit Leader

The Kano State Police Command has repelled an attack on its personnel during an operation to arrest a suspected bandit leader in Bichi Local Government Area, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama, a security expert on North East and Chad region, that the incident occurred at about 6:30 pm on March 22, following a distress call from the Tudun Wulli Police outpost.

According to the sources, a team of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, led by ASP Abubakar Musa, acted on credible intelligence indicating that a suspected bandit leader identified as Muhammad, also known as “Senator” or “Kirchi,” had arrived in Tudun Wulli village to celebrate the Sallah festival.

“The suspect was sighted in possession of an AK-47 rifle, but upon an attempt to apprehend him, he fled into a crowd,” a security source said. The situation reportedly escalated when some members of the crowd allegedly attacked the police team with stones and other dangerous objects in an attempt to prevent the arrest.

During the attack, ASP Lawali Hamidu was injured, while the windscreen of a police patrol vehicle was damaged. “In the process of tacti- cal withdrawal, four persons sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the General Hospital in Bichi for treatment,” the source added.

One of the victims, Halima Saidu, was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor at the hospital, while the other injured people were said to be responding to treatment.

Police personnel involved in the operation were safely evacuated from the scene, and additional security forces have since been deployed to the area to prevent a further breakdown of law and order.