1 Dead As Suspected Smugglers Attack NCS In Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, Idiroko, has confirmed that a suspected smuggler was killed during a violent assault on its officers by suspected smugglers along a bush path at Alapoti in Ado/ Odo-Ota Local Government Area.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Mr Zakari Chado, confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday in Ota. Chado said that the second attack on its officers was coming barely one week after a similar attack by the suspected drug traffickers where two of its personnel sustained threatening injuries at Akokoro area of Iwoye in Imeko-Afon Local Government area.

He explained that the incident occurred at about 6.00 p.m., on Saturday, when its officers went on a routine anti-smuggling patrol along a bush path at Alapoti in AdoOdo/Ota Local Government Area. He said that the officers intercepted a convoy of motorcycles conveying smuggled foreign parboiled rice.

“46 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice were seized and evacuated into an official patrol vehicle as the team exited the location. “While withdrawing from the scene, the officers were suddenly ambushed by a large mob armed with dangerous weapons.