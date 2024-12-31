1 Dead, Another Injured In Benue Gov’s Convoy Accident

Share

One person has been reportedly killed and another injured in an auto crash involving a pilot vehicle in the convoy of the Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt from a local source that the accident occurred at the governor’s hometown when the convoy was on high speed.

He said the governor was on his way to attend a programme in his hometown when the accident happened as one of the drivers in the convoy went off the dusty road while on high speed rammed into a commercial motorcycle, killing one of the passengers on the spot.

According to the source, two persons were on the motorcycle, one of them died instantly while the other one sustained injuries.

When contacted, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication, Chief Solomon Iorpev, however, debunked claims that the accident involved the governor’s convoy.

According to him: “The vehicle was alone on a mission when it got involved in an accident and this was caused by the dust on the road.

“What happened on the road was because of the dust and there was an oncoming vehicle in the opposite direction and while the vehicle driver tried to dodge the oncoming vehicle, it rammed into a motorcycle.”

Also, when contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, said the Command was yet to receive such report.

