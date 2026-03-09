1 Dead, 6 Injured In Lagos Accident

One person has died and six others injured in an auto accident early yesterday at the Castle Bus Stop along the Oworonsoki-Apapa Expressway in Lagos State. The deceased, an unidentified woman, was crushed by a truck after being flung onto the road by a commercial bus involved in a collision.

Adebayo Taofiq, spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, confirmed the crash in a statement. “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority efficiently coordinated traffic control and emergency response following a tragic road accident that occurred over the weekend at New Castle Bus Stop inward Gbagada along the Oworonsoki-Apapa Expressway,” he said.

According to Taofiq, a Volkswagen commercial bus (LSD 654 XY) veered off course and struck a roadside culvert. “The impact forcefully ejected a female passenger onto the expressway, while six others sustained serious injuries, including multiple fractures.

Tragically, an oncoming articulated trailer could not avoid the passenger on the roadway, resulting in her immediate death,” he added. LASTMA operatives promptly activated emergency traffic management protocols, temporarily cordoning off the expressway to allow safe evacuation of the victims and the wreckage.

Six other occupants of the bus, including the driver, were seriously injured, while the driver of the trailer reportedly fled the scene. Security personnel from the Pedro Police Division assisted in maintaining order and support- ing emergency operations.

The Lagos State Ambulance Service evacuated the six injured victims, including the bus driver, to a nearby medical facility for treatment, while personnel from the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit removed the deceased woman from the scene.