1 Dead, 3 Injured In Truck, Tricycle Accident In Lagos

A fatal road traffic collision involving a truck loaded with yams and a commercial tricycle has left one person dead and three others gravely injured at the Aiyetoro Junction by the Traffic Light corridor in Epe area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), confirmed the incident in a statement, revealing that the loaded truck (AGL 764 XB), coming from Ijebu-Ode, attempted a U-turn inward Eleko at the junction when the driver reportedly lost control and violently rammed into a stationary tricycle (SMK 127 QR).

The devastating impact claimed one life and left three other occupants with severe injuries. LASTMA operatives, who were on routine traffic management duties nearby, responded promptly, as they worked alongside the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, and military personnel.

They successfully rescued the three critically injured victims from the crushed wreckage. The FRSC conveyed the deceased and the injured victims to General Hospital, Epe, for medical attention and necessary procedures.

Security agencies maintained order during the rescue operation and helped restore traffic flow along the corridor. The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.