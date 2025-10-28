1 Dead, 26 Rescued In Lagos Building Collapse – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said one person has died while 26 others have been rescued after a two-storey building collapsed at Coal Street, Oyingbo, Lagos, in the early hours of yesterday.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in Lagos. Oke-Osanyintolu, who led the coordinated rescue operation, told newsmen that the agency received a distress call at 12:11 am. and immediately mobilised emergency responders to the scene.

“Under the watch of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, when we received the distress call, all emergency responders, including members of the Local Emergency Management Committee, moved swiftly to the scene,” he said. “Our response was not only effective but efficient.

We moved strategically and systematically. So far, we have evacuated 21 people to various General Hospitals, and they are receiving adequate treatment. “In Lagos State, victims of emer- gencies are treated free of charge and that policy is being implemented right now,” he said.

He added that five other victims were treated on the spot by the LASEMA Ambulance team and discharged after medical attention. He said that one fatality was recorded and the body had been deposited at the mortuary. The permanent secretary said that rescue operations were ongoing with precision and coordination to avoid further casualties.

“We have divided the disaster scene into four quadrants. At the inner quadrants, we are using lightduty equipment to avoid additional harm, while at the outer quadrants, we are deploying our heavy-duty equipment. “We are going strategically and steadily to ground zero,” he said. Oke-Osanyintolu emphasised that the agency was being deliberate in its approach to avoid technical or accidental mortalities.

“It is not that any of our equipment broke down or stopped working; it is part of our strategic operation plan. “We are working carefully based on information we received from different sources to ensure that no trapped person is endangered by heavy-duty machinery,” he said.

He assured Lagos residents that the state government remained in full control of the situation. “I need to assure the good people of Lagos State that we are in control. We are already on top of all challenges and moving strategically to ground zero,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mohammed Olatunde, Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos, confirmed that federal and state emergency teams were working in synergy to ensure an effective response. “We have been on the ground, and resources have been fully deployed.

“Officers and materials are on site, and rescue operations are ongoing in collaboration with LASEMA and other stakeholders,” Olatunde said. He appealed for calm among affected residents and relatives of victims, urging them to cooperate with rescue teams as operations continue.