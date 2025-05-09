1 Confirmed Dead As Egungun Festival Turns Bloody

Share

One person, simply identified as Abiodun, has reportedly been killed in the violence that trailed the public outing of Orogunmeji masquerade in the egungun festival in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

New Telegraph gathered that one suspect was arrested in connection with the incident which occurred on May 6, 2025.

It was gathered that an altercation occurred between the followers of the masquerades and operatives of Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps before the confrontation became fatal.

Some operatives of the security agency were reportedly drafted to provide security for the masquerade and his followers during their procession in the town.

Eyewitnesses revealed that those hailing the masquerade had struggled to dispossess an Amotekun agent of his gun when a disagreement broke out. At the point of dragging the rifle with the operative, there was said to be an accidental discharge which hit Abiodun’s leg.

Efforts made to save the life of Abiodun who was rushed to a hospital proved abortive as he gave up the ghost the next day.

The Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident, adding that the head of the Orogunmej masquerade team has been invited for questioning.

Speaking on the incident, the Corps Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Chief Adekunle Omoyele, said it was an accidental discharge.

According to Omoyele, the issue has been transferred to the police for proper investigation. The incident, according to the Commander, occurred while the officers were discharging their rightful duties of protecting lives and property.

