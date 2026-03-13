1.9m Bags Of Fertiliser Distributed To Farmers Nationwide In 2 Years

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security said about 1.9 million bags of fertiliser had been distributed to roughly one million farmers across Nigeria within the last two years as part of efforts to strengthen local food production and improve national food security.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this in Abuja during the ministry’s quarterly interaction with journalists, civil society groups, farmers’ organizations, agro allied businesses, professional bodies, development partners and other stakeholders.

According to him, the engagement was organized to review the ministry’s activities and obtain suggestions that could help Nigeria achieve food sovereignty and reduce its dependence on imported food. Kyari explained that the ministry had intensified programmes aimed at improving soil health and fertiliser availability for farmers.

He said more than 12,000 litres of organic fertiliser had been distributed while farmers were being trained on sustainable soil management practices. He also stated that regulatory oversight in the fertiliser industry had been strengthened.

A total of 109 fertiliser inspectors have been trained and equipped, while over 329 operators and other industry stake- holders received training on compliance with regulations.

The minister added that the government had taken stronger steps to curb the circulation of substandard fertilizers in the market, including prosecuting offenders involved in the practice. “We have built a National Reference Laboratory and upgraded the National Fertilizer Management Platform.

These measures will improve fertiliser quality control, support compliance with regulations and promote transparency within the supply chain,” he said. Kyari further noted that more than 3,500 farmers had been trained in the use of organic fertilizers and soil improvement techniques to encourage environmentally sustainable farming.

He cited findings from the 2025 Agricultural Performance Survey conducted by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services in collaboration with the ministry and other agencies.

The survey showed increased production in several major crops including rice, maize, sorghum, millet, cowpea, yam and cassava when compared with 2024 output levels.