$1.75bn Loan: CNPP, CSOS Warn Of Rising Public Anger

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have condemned the Federal Government’s plan to contract a fresh $1.75 billion loan from the World Bank, describing it as reckless, insensitive, and a betrayal of the Nigerian people.

The two groups, representing political stakeholders and over 75 civil society organisations nationwide, expressed shock that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is seeking additional loans despite what they described as “unprecedented revenue collections within the last eight months.”

They warned that the plan would “not only undermine the government’s credibility but also plunge ordinary Nigerians into deeper suffering while eroding any hope for sustainable economic recovery.”

According to a statement by the groups jointly signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary of CNCSOs, the fresh borrowing move exposes the duplicity that now characterises the fiscal direction of the Tinubu administration. The groups pointed out that only days ago, Nigerians were told by the President himself that revenue targets for 2025 had already been surpassed ahead of schedule and that the country would no longer rely on borrowing to finance its budget.

The statement read in part: “Figures provided by the presidency confirmed that revenue performance between January and August 2025 stood at N20.59 trillion, representing an impressive 40.5 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024. This is the highest revenue performance in recent history, largely driven by non-oil revenue which now accounts for seventy-five percent of total collections.

If this is the case, why then should Nigeria be saddled with additional debt when the same government boasts of surplus revenue inflows? “The only logical conclusion is that Nigeria does not have a revenue generation problem but a reckless looting, diversion, and mismanagement problem.

The commonwealth of Nigerians is trapped in the private bank accounts of former and serving ministers, special advisers, political aides, cronies, and contractors who collude with public officials to shortchange the people. “Instead of chasing more loans that will further enslave future generations, what the administration ought to be doing is to recover these stolen funds and return them to the Federation Account.

Nigeria’s resources, if properly managed and recovered from corrupt politicians, are more than sufficient to offset all existing debts and still fund critical sectors of the economy.

“We therefore call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently constitute a high-powered presidential judicial panel with the clear mandate to trace, audit, and recover looted public funds. Such a panel must thoroughly examine all loans secured by past administrations, investigate how they were deployed, expose the channels of misappropriation, and compel recovery into the public treasury.

“This is the only way to restore confidence, reduce the debt burden, and prove to Nigerians that this government is different from those before it. Anything less would amount to political deception and betrayal of the masses who are already suffocating under policies that have stripped them of their livelihoods.”

Nothing that realities of daily life in Nigeria today are harsh beyond measure, the groups said that since the hasty and unplanned removal of fuel subsidy two years ago, the masses have been crushed by skyrocketing fuel costs, which ripple through every aspect of life from food prices to transportation.

They added that “electricity tariffs have risen astronomically even as power supply remains epileptic, while citizens are compelled to buy prepaid meters at exorbitant costs even though these meters technically belong to distribution companies and not to the buyers.

“New taxes and levies, including the five per cent petroleum tax that will make Nigerian barber or hairdresser who buys N5,000.00 fuel to power their generators because of lack of electricity to pay N500.00 tax and the punitive N50 charge on every N10,000 transfer, weigh heavily on poor Nigerians who struggle to make ends meet. In a country where unemployment and underemployment are already endemic, these fiscal burdens amount to a direct assault on survival.

“It is little wonder then that sudden deaths are becoming more common across the nation. Nigerians collapse daily under the weight of untreated illnesses, high blood pressure, hunger, and hopelessness. Families are disintegrating under economic pressure, while young people increasingly turn to financial crimes as desperate means of survival.

“At the same time, thousands continue to flee the country in the so-called japa syndrome, depleting the nation of skilled professionals and creating a brain drain that further weakens our chances of economic recovery. This exodus of talent is not accidental but a direct consequence of policies that make life unbearable for hardworking citizens while rewarding corruption and waste at the top while embassies in Nigeria due to increasing cost of non-refundable visas application fees.”

The groups maintained that to continue borrowing under these circumstances is reckless, insensitive, and indefensible. “It is morally wrong for leaders who live in luxury, travel in private jets, and enjoy lavish allowances to continue enslaving the people with loans whose benefits never reach ordinary citizens.

“Debt servicing is already consuming the bulk of Nigeria’s revenues, leaving very little for capital investment. Each new loan contracted does not translate into jobs, infrastructure, or better living standards for the masses but rather fuels a cycle of waste, diversion, and repayment obligations that cripple the economy further.”

The CNPP and CNCSOs therefore caution President Tinubu that the path his administration is treading is unsustainable and dangerous, saying: “The solution to Nigeria’s fiscal challenges is not to borrow endlessly but to confront corruption frontally, recover stolen funds, cut wasteful expenditures, and invest honestly in sectors that generate jobs and growth.”

They added: “If the government continues to impose unbearable hardship while piling up debts, the patience of the masses will eventually run out, and history has shown that no government survives once the people lose their fear and decide to take their destiny into their own hands. “We insist that the time to act is now. Our dear President Tinubu must demonstrate that he stands with ordinary Nigerians rather than with the corrupt political elite who have turned Nigeria into their private estate.

Nigeria cannot continue to borrow to fund corruption. The resources to rebuild this country exist within its borders and in the bank accounts of those who stole them. Until those resources are recovered and justice is done, no new loan should be contemplated, let alone approved.”