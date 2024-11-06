1.5bn Scholarship Fraud: Anti-Graft Agency Interrogates Kano Education Commissioner

Share

The Kano State Public Complaints and AntiCorruption Commission, has grilled the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata, over alleged N1.5 billion foreign scholarship fraud.

Kofar-Mata, who was at the commission for questioning over the ongoing investigation into the foreign scholarship fraud, was grilled from 3.45pm till 8pm.

Although the commissioner was not detained, he was asked to return to the commission this week with some documents that would help the investigation. Credible source at the commission told our correspondent that the commissioner was cooperating with the investigators.

Recall that the commission is investigating the issue of 1,001 students supposedly studying in India and Kenya. The state government sponsored 1,001 postgraduate students to pursue their higher degrees in India and Uganda.

The initiative is part of the government’s foreign scholarship scheme that was inaugurated by Governor Abba Yusuf.

The governor recently hosted a farewell dinner for the first batch of 550 beneficiaries of the scholarship at the Government House, commending the former governor, Rabi’u Kwankwaso for introducing the scheme.

