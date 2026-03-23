$1.5bn: Oye Insists Tinubu’s UK Visit Could Have Been Leveraged For Better Economic Outcomes

The Chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics LTD/GTE, Dele Oye, has said President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to the United Kingdom, despite generating about $1.5 billion in deals, could have been better leveraged to deliver better economic outcomes for Nigeria.

In a statement, Oye, who is Life Vice-President & 22nd National President of NACCIMA, argued that while the visit recorded notable milestones, including trade and investment agreements, it ultimately fell short of translating diplomatic engagement into tangible benefits for Nigerian businesses and investors.

He described the trip as a “squandered opportunity for comprehensive Nigerian business advancement,” noting that critical areas, such as the $21 billion in annual diaspora remittances from over 500,000 Nigerians living in the UK, among other business opportunities, could have been better explored.

While acknowledging gains such as infrastructure financing and increased bilateral trade discussions, he stressed that these outcomes do not sufficiently address Nigeria’s need to boost exports, support local businesses, and attract sustainable investment, adding that the visit lacked clear, sectorspecific strategies that could enable Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access UK markets or benefit from bilateral trade arrangements.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu’s recent two-day state visit to the United Kingdom the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years, was a masterclass in diplomatic pageantry.