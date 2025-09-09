1.3m People Displaced By Insecurity In North West –IOM

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) says the North West has witnessed displacement in the past few years, with over 1.3 million displaced persons as of February.

Nigeria Chief of Mission Ms Dimanche Sharon said this at the launch of an European Union (EU) supported project, ‘Conflict Prevention, Crisis Response and Resilience (CPCRR)’, yesterday in Katsina. She said: “Too many families have been displaced, too many farms abandoned, and too many lives disrupted by insecurity.

“Yet, in spite of these challenges, the people of Katsina and Zamfara have shown resilience, determination, and the will to rebuild.” Sharon said project would also adopt climate-smart solutions to achieve results.

He adding: “Because 84 per cent of communities depended on agriculture, and peace could be impossible if people cannot farm, graze, and share resources sustainably. “It is about building bridges between communities, strengthening trust in local governance, and ensuring that no one is left behind.”