£1.3bn European Investment Bank Support Ready For Nigeria –Envoy

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, His Excellency, Ambassador Gautier Mignot has said that Nigeria stands to benefit from the 1.3 billion Euros support and grants earmarked by the European Investment Bank.

The Ambassador who briefed newsmen on Monday in Abuja, alongside top officers of the European Mission in Nigeria, said that several development efforts within the country are already leveraging from the EU cooperation budget for 2021-2027 which amounts to EUR 731 million in grants.

Mignot also noted that he would facilitate negotiations with the Nigerian business community, especially agro dealers to ensure that locally produced goods in the country meet the acceptable European standards for exports.

He explained that part of his mission , was to promote balanced trade between Nigeria and Member countries of EU. He explained that the rejections of Nigerian products in European markets, were basically due to compromised standards.

