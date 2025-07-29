1.2M People Suffering From Hepatitis In Kano –Commissioner

Kano State Commissioner for Health Abubakar Labaran says an estimated 1.2 million people are currently living with hepatitis B in the state.

Labaran said this yesterday at a news conference in Kano to commemorate World Hepatitis Day 2025. He said preliminary data showed that the prevalence rate of hepatitis B in the state stands at over six per cent, aligning with national trends.

The commissioner said: “Hepatitis B and C continue to be major public health concerns across Nigeria. “Preliminary data indicate a hepatitis B prevalence of over six per cent in Kano, mirroring national trends and representing an estimated 1.2 million people living with the virus.”

He expressed concern that the virus, though preventable and treatable, often goes undetected, leading to serious complications such as liver cancer and cirrhosis.

He noted that the state government was intensifying efforts to reduce the burden of the disease through early diagnosis, access to treatment, and integration of services into routine healthcare delivery