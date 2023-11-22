$1.2m Debt: Court Sets Date To Hear Winding Up Petition Against Tech Firm

Justice Yelim Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed December 12, 2023, as the date to hear a winding up petition against a firm, Rungas Green Technology Limited, over alleged $1.2 million debt.

The judge fixed the date after listening to Akolade Owolabi, lawyer to the petitioner, Tetracore Energy Limited, move a motion on notice dated October 3, 2023.

In the motion, the petitioner is seeking the court’s leave for an order to advertise the petition dated 29th September 2023 in one national daily and one other newspaper circulating in Lagos State and/or a Gazette.

Granting Kolade’s prayer, Justice Bogoro held: “In view of the nature of this case which is seeking the leave of this court to advertise, I hereby fix the 12th of December to hear the motion being urgent in nature.

“I also order that hearing notice should be issued to all the respondents”.

The applicant backed the motion with an October 3 affidavit in support of the motion on notice sworn to by one, Babatunde Fasasi, the litigation officer of in law firm of Davids & Co.

Fasasi averred that the petitioner filed a petition dated 29th September 2023 for winding up in this suit.

“The said petition has been served on the respondent of which the proof of service alteady forms part of the record of the court.

“The petition was accompanied by a verifying affidavit deposed to by the petitioner’s legal counsel and the same has also been served on the respondent.

“That it has become pertinent for the petitioner to advertise the petition in one national daily and one other newspaper circulating in Lagos State and/or a Gazette. That it will be in the interest of Justice if this application is granted

“That the respondent will not be prejudiced in any way whatsoever by the granting of this application”, he further averred.