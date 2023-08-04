1.2m Candidates Registered For 2023 NECO SSCE – Wushishi

No fewer than 1, 205,888 (One million, two hundred and five thousand, eight hundred and eighty-eight) candidates registered for the ongoing 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi who made the disclosure while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some schools on Friday in Jos, Plateau State, noted that out of this figure, 601,074 candidates are male while 584,814 are female.

The Registrar in a statement signed by the HOD, Information and Public Relations of NECO, Azeez Sani and made available to newsmen in Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the 2023 SSCE based on reports obtained from across the country.

While maintaining that the 2023 SSCE which would be concluded next week, was the best organized in recent years, Wushishi disclosed that the various measures put in place by the Council to check examination malpractice were already yielding positive results.

The Registrar who monitored the examination at Airforce Military School; King and Queens Academy and Emmanuel International College all in Jos, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination in these schools.

Prof. Wushishi had earlier monitored the conduct of the 2023 SSCE in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi States.