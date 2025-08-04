₦712bn Airport: APC Robbing The Poor To Spoil The Rich – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said that the ₦712 billion the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government earmarked for the renovation of the Lagos Airport amounts to robbing the poor Nigerians to spoil the rich.

The party, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, said it is worrisome that such a huge amount of money is to be spent at a time when about 133 million Nigerians are classified as multidimensionally poor, by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBA).

“This is not just wicked; it is satanic and speaks to a gross disregard for the plight of the masses,” the party stated.

It noted that the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, claimed that the project would be funded from the so-called Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, but recalled that the fund is made up of savings from the removal of fuel subsidy.

This, the Labour Party stated, is the only meaningful benefit the average Nigerian derived from the fossil fuel resources.

“To withdraw this lifeline from the poor only to channel the proceeds into a luxury terminal accessible exclusively to the rich is a new low in governmental wickedness,” the party added.

Labour Party regretted that the APC government had completely abandoned all pretences of empathy or sound governance, and wondered why a project of this nature, with clear commercial viability, could not be executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The party noted that around the world, terminal buildings are revenue-generating investments.

“Why not invite private capital, especially when the return on investment is self-sustaining, instead of squandering subsidy savings on an elitist project that benefits a fraction of the population?” it asked.

Labour Party stated that to embark on airport terminals when basic transportation, healthcare, and food are luxuries and beyond the reach of poor citizens is a misplaced priority.

It, however, expressed no surprise, as the APC government is known for its fiscal recklessness.

The party recalled that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was awarded at ₦15 trillion (about $12 billion), which it said is costing Nigeria taxpayers an outrageous ₦4 billion per kilometre.

“Misplaced priorities are clearly the signature of this administration,” it added.

The Labour Party wondered how the APC intended to justify the huge amount of money, as findings “across Africa, Asia, and Europe revealed several instances where brand-new, state-of-the-art airports have been constructed from the ground up at costs well below $475 million.”