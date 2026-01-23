₦50bn Sukuk Bond’ll Accelerate Our Infrastructure Devt. – Ododo

The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, has said the decision of the state to approach the capital market for a ₦50 billion Sukuk Bond was not out of fiscal distress, but out of strategic ambition.

Governor Ododo, in a keynote address to investors and capital market stakeholders for the proposed Kogi State bond issuance, explained that the bond would accelerate infrastructure delivery, unlock productivity, and align investments with the state government’s defined long-term development vision.

The governor disclosed that proceeds of the proposed bond issuance would be used strictly to productivity-enhancing infrastructure, not recurrent expenditure.

This would include the financing of two transformational infrastructure projects of strategic economic importance to Kogi State, namely, the development of the Kogi State International Airport and the completion of the Lokoja International Market.

He described the Kogi State International Airport as a catalytic project designed to unlock logistics efficiency, attract private investment, support agro-export, facilitate business travel, and position the state as a natural hub connecting Nigeria’s North, South, East, and West.

The Lokoja International Market, when completed, the governor said, will serve as a major commercial nerve centre, “formalising trade, expanding internally generated revenue, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and strengthening urban economic activity.”

Ododo stated that both projects are tangible, revenue-supporting assets and are fully aligned with Sukuk principles.

According to him, Kogi State presently operates a 32-year development plan, “which provides long-term direction, policy continuity, and predictability in capital deployment.”

This plan, he stated, is anchored on budgeting, borrowing, and a project execution framework.

The governor disclosed that his administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline and governance reforms has earned Kogi State a “B” rating by Fitch Ratings with a stable outlook, for improved financial management, a prudent debt posture, and a strengthening capacity to meet debt service obligations.

“This places Kogi State among sub-nationals with a recognised and credible credit profile,” the governor said.

He also disclosed that Kogi State has been recognised as an oil-producing state and has officially commenced receiving the 13% derivation allocation from January this year.

“This milestone significantly strengthens our revenue base, improves fiscal buffers, and enhances our capacity to meet long-term financial commitments,” he boasted.

Ododo added that the state has expanded its internally generated revenue (IGR) through agro-industrial value chains, and with over ₦6 billion grants and soft loans, achieved MSME growth, while over 7,000 farmers have been given support with the revival of the Confluence Rice Mill and the rehabilitation of 140 tractors, which he said have boosted productivity.

The governor stated that Kogi State is not embarking on short-term projects but on long term the offer value, adding that his administration has completed over 500 kilometres of roads and has “substantially rehabilitated across the State, opening rural economies, reducing logistics costs, and improving market access.”

He added that investments in power infrastructure, including transformer deployment, rural electrification, and solar streetlighting, are directly supporting commerce, security, and urban productivity.

Ododo called on the investors to partner with the Kogi State government, “not only in financing infrastructure, but in building a state where capital is protected, projects are delivered, and obligations are honoured.”