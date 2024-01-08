₦37.1bn Fraud: Buhari’s Minister Arrives EFCC Headquarters

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, has arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.

New Telegraph correspondent reported that the former minister arrived at the office of the anti-graft agency at about 10 am on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Citing health challenges, the former Minister had earlier officially written to the EFCC seeking an extension of the deadline to meet with EFCC interrogators over an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, Okwete.

Meanwhile, at about 10:20 am, the former Minister tweeted about her presence at the EFCC headquarters.

“I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating,” Umar-Farouq tweeted on Monday morning.

