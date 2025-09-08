₦300bn Loan: Oyo APC Protests Alleged Victimisation Of Lawmaker

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan over what it described as the victimisation of Hon. Ibraheem Shittu, member representing Saki West State Constituency in the House of Assembly.

The protest, which commenced at the APC Secretariat in Oke Ado and moved through major parts of the city, saw party members and supporters carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs in defence of the lawmaker.

According to the protesters, Shittu is being unfairly targeted for opposing the ₦300 billion loan recently approved by the House of Assembly. They maintained that Shittu’s position reflected the will of his constituents, and warned that suppressing dissenting voices amounts to undermining democracy.

Leaders of the APC who spoke during the protest vowed to protect their members from intimidation, while urging the Oyo State Government to respect democratic principles by guaranteeing fairness and justice.

The APC noted that it would continue to resist all forms of political victimisation in the state.