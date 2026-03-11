The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and more than 75 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the umbrella of the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have called for the establishment of an independent judicial commission of inquiry to investigate alleged ₦210 trillion discrepancies in the books of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) during the tenure of its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari.

The groups said that while the Senate’s ongoing investigation into the alleged discrepancies was a step in the right direction, past experience had shown that legislative probes in Nigeria often ended without any meaningful accountability or prosecution of those implicated in corruption.

In a joint press statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, CNPP and Alhaji Ali Abacha

National Secretary CNCSOs, the organisations expressed concern that numerous investigative hearings conducted by the National Assembly since Nigeria’s return to democratic governance in 1999 had rarely resulted in concrete judicial outcomes.

According to them, most of the investigations only generated public outrage and media attention but ultimately faded away without prosecution or conviction of officials involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

“The National Assembly, particularly the Senate, has repeatedly convened investigative hearings whenever major corruption scandals break. Public officials are summoned, reports are promised, but the matters often end without meaningful accountability,” the statement stated.

The groups said the current Senate probe into the alleged ₦210 trillion discrepancies in the financial records of the NNPCL must not follow the same pattern.

They noted that for several years, both the CNPP and its allied CSOs had raised concerns over the financial management of the national oil company—formerly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and now the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited—particularly during the tenure of Kyari and members of his management team.

Among the concerns highlighted by the groups were allegations of opaque accounting practices involving subsidy payments, crude oil transactions and operational expenditures.

They also cited persistent questions surrounding the billions of dollars reportedly spent on the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s state-owned refineries, especially the Port Harcourt Refinery, which they described as a project that failed to deliver the promised refining capacity despite massive financial commitments.

The organisations alleged that the Nigerian public had been repeatedly assured that the refineries were undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation, only for the facilities to remain largely non-functional.

They further noted that the new management of the NNPCL reportedly shut down the controversial refinery operations shortly after taking over, raising further questions about the huge funds spent on the projects.

The CNPP and CNCSOs also expressed concern about what they described as an apparent disparity in the manner Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies handle cases involving politically exposed persons.

According to the groups, while agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have demonstrated strong prosecutorial zeal in certain politically sensitive cases, the same urgency often appears absent when allegations involve highly influential public officials.

They recalled that some members of the immediate past management of the NNPCL, including Kyari, were reportedly invited and briefly detained by the EFCC following their removal from office, but noted that the detention lasted only a few days and that the public had yet to receive a detailed report on the outcome of their investigation.

The groups argued that such situations created the impression that anti-corruption enforcement in Nigeria was selective and politically motivated.

They therefore called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene by establishing an independent judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the financial dealings of the national oil company from 2015 to date.

According to them, the proposed inquiry should include a comprehensive forensic audit of the NNPCL’s finances, contracts, crude oil transactions and subsidy claims within the period under review.

They also demanded a thorough investigation into all funds allocated for the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries, including the Port Harcourt Refinery and other federal refining facilities across the country.

The groups insisted that the findings of such an investigation should be made public and followed by the prosecution of any officials found culpable.

“Nigeria cannot continue to tolerate a situation where monumental allegations involving trillions of naira generate public outrage yet end without consequences,” the statement said.

They maintained that a transparent and credible investigation would help restore public confidence in the management of Nigeria’s petroleum resources.

The organisations added that until an independent judicial inquiry backed by a comprehensive forensic audit was established, legislative hearings alone would remain insufficient to address the lingering concerns surrounding the operations of the NNPCL.